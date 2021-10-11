Show You Care
You could feel COVID-19 supply chain shortages during Iowa game day

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Restaurants and bars ordered extra food and drinks in preparation for Saturday’s game between Iowa and Penn. State, but business owners struggled to get some of the normal menu items.

Football season is our bread and butter,” said Carrie Kraklio, owner of Fieldhouse in Cedar Rapids. “When the Hawks are playing, it is a whole different ball game.”Kraklio said they’ve been preparing for this game for the last month. She ordered extra food and beer, but it hasn’t been easy. Kraklio said it has been hard for any restaurant to get chicken legs. She has struggled to get chicken legs, chicken breast, and chicken strips.

“The type of burger we order might not be the type of burger that they have in-house so they might have to make adjustments,” she said.

