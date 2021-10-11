UI changes approach to curb game day drinking

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - College game day in Iowa City brings plenty of drinking games, family traditions, and a sea of black and gold parking lots.

“It’s partly because of my dad,” said Jaden Vandyke, a life-long Hawkeye fan. “I’ve been coming here since I was a kid. I love everything about it.”

Vandyke, an experienced tailgater, has spent many years in lots around Kinnick Stadium with friends like Alec Braun.

“You need to come here and have fun,” said Braun.

Over the years, however, these tailgates have changed.

“I felt like they were out to get us,” said Braun. “We would go back and forth with the police.”

In 2010, University Public Safety officials said more than 700-citations were handed out as part of a plan to curb game day drinking. In recent years, that number has dropped dramatically. In 2019 there were 44-ejections and 10-arrests.

“Over time, as we’ve taken this different approach, people have started to understand their role,” said Interim-Director of UI Public Safety Mark Bullock.

Bullock said the number of citations was down because they moved to more of an educational approach. During game day, police walked around to people tailgating and reminded them of the rules. Bullock said the plan was working too.

“We’re going to be more reasonable and use more discretion in our interactions,” said Director Bullock. “Likewise, they’re making better choices.

The change wasn’t going unnoticed by fans like Vandyke and Braun.

“The strides they’ve taken have made it an easier atmosphere for people tailgating,” said Vandyke. “People come down here, and they don’t have much of a worry.”

