A steady soaker today

Most will pick up over one inch
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A steady, soaking rain is likely across eastern Iowa today. Many areas will pick up over an inch with localized pockets of 2″ or more before it all moves out by mid-evening. Temperatures will go nowhere due to the steady rain and thick clouds with highs only in the upper 50s to lower 60s anticipated. Tomorrow should be a good one with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Already by tomorrow night, the next system approaches from the west. This one should bring us some thunderstorms on Wednesday, some of which may be strong. Yet another system may affect the area with rainfall on Thursday night into Friday morning. Look for dry and quiet weather by the weekend with temperatures much more typical of mid-October.

