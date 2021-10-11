Steady rain continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steady rain will continue through the afternoon and evening hours, so make sure to keep the umbrella handy. Highs will be in the upper 50s, low 60s.

Rain will start to scatter out later today and then clear out overnight. By the time this system is over, areas could see between 1-2″ of rain, with isolated higher totals. Temperatures fall into the low 50s. Tomorrow will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds as highs climb back to near 70. Another system moves through for the middle of the week, increasing rain and storm chances again. Behind that will be much cooler air as highs drop to the mid-60s Thursday with upper 50s, low 60s through the weekend.

