Road construction progress means an intersection closure in Marion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Drivers have a new area to avoid as road construction work takes a new step in Marion.

On Monday, crews are slated to close the intersection of 7th Avenue and 10th Street. That’s next to what is already closed for the Uptown Streetscape Project, and sits next to City Square Park.

The city of Marion says the work will allow crews to complete utility work there. The goal is to finish at the intersection in about six weathers, as all as the weather remains good.

But be warned. The city says the work there will overlap with work also being done on 10th Street as well as 12th Street.

The city says the work on the overall Streetscape Project is coming along.

“The current closures along 7th Avenue and the adjacent side streets are expected to reopen to traffic by Thanksgiving,” said City Engineer Mike Barkalow. “Working ahead to complete this work in the 10th Street intersection will minimize the impacts to traffic on 7th Avenue next year when we begin work on Phase 2 of the project.”

Paving is also expected to begin Tuesday on a new section of the CeMar Trail. That will mean closures off and on for short periods of time in the area of 6th Avenue that runs behind CK Cafe. The rail will connect to the 7th Street and 7th Avenue roundabout. The city warns drivers to watch for trucks entering and exiting that area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.