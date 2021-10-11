Rise in natural gas prices could mean more needing LIHEAP assistance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The price of natural gas is now the highest it has been in the last 7 years. Just in the last year, the price went up 180% according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Experts warn that this could lead to higher heating bills this winter.

Iowa Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is a federally funded program that helps low-income individuals and families stay warm during the winter months. The state partners with local agencies to assist with the program.

“I think the needs gonna probably go up a little bit. Anytime people’s, you know, heating bills go up a little bit, we’re obviously going to see more people coming through our offices and wanting to apply for assistance with help with their utility bills, and it may even reach people who haven’t applied before,” said Chris Ackman, HACAP communications director.

In 2021 more than 80,000 households applied for LIHEAP assistance. LIHEAP also raised its guidelines in 2021.

A 4 person household’s previous income level had to be at or below $39,300. For the fiscal year 2022, a 4 person household can make up to $53,000.

“It may even reach people who haven’t applied before, maybe this is the time that they need to apply because people are right on the edge of our, you know, income guidelines. So if, you know, heating bill goes up by say, $10 every month, that might be a big impact for somebody,” said Ackman.

Eldery and disabled community members are able to begin applying for assistance now; others can begin applying on November 1st.

