Noreen Bush named Superintendent of the Year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Community School District superintendent Noreen Bush has been named the 2021-22 Superintendent of the Year by the School Administrators of Iowa.

Bush, the CRCSD superintendent since 2019, was nominated by her peers and selected as the winner by a committee comprised of superintendents from across Iowa.

“This honor is truly a reflection of our committed staff members, families, and community,” said Bush in a written statement. “I am humbled to accept this award on behalf of our district to represent Iowa’s schools. Thank you to School Administrators of Iowa for the support they provide district leaders and our school districts.”

Bush will be honored at the SAI’s annual conference next summer and will represent Iowa in the American Association of School Administrators National Superintendent of the year program. She received the 2021 AASA AASA Women in School Leadership Superintendent Award.

Roark Horn, SAI Executive Director, said in a written statement, “Noreen is a leader of leaders and an outstanding choice by her peers as the Iowa Superintendent of the Year. She lives her values—to lead with moral purpose and ignite hope. Every action that she takes is through the lens of what is in the best interests of the entire Cedar Rapids learning community, and to reach her decisions she listens actively to input from all stakeholders. Her passion for learning and her ability to achieve great things while overcoming obstacles is inspiring to us all.”

Bush was deputy and associate superintendent in Cedar Rapids before becoming superintendent in 2019. She began her teaching career in Clayton, Missouri as an English and drama/forensics teacher after graduating from the University of Northern Iowa. She received her master’s in educational leadership administration and superintendent’s certification from Drake University.

