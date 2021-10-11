Uptown Marion intersection closure impacts businesses, slows drivers

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) - An intersection closure is causing headaches for businesses and drivers in uptown Marion.

A stretch of 7th Avenue is torn-up as the city works to make the area more pedestrian friendly. As of Monday, the work now includes 10th Street.

Most of the construction has made it nearly impossible to find parking to get to local shops and restaurants. Some businesses say they have had to walk out to meet customers in their cars because they had to park so far away.

Older customers or those with mobility issues also might have trouble getting through the construction. One person even fell trying to get to her salon appointment due to a construction partition jutting out on the sidewalk.

“It makes me feel bad for them because their customers are forced to park farther away, and I know the owners would have to meet them at their cars and help them walk, you know, navigate the sidewalks to get to their place of business,” Joy Purdy, the owner of Joy boutique, said.

Purdy also said she has had to make accommodations like setting up appointments and keeping her customers updated over social media.

Other businesses in the area told TV9 that though it has been hard, they are excited about how it’ll turn out. The intersection is expected to be closed for about six weeks, weather permitting.

