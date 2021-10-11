Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Uptown Marion intersection closure impacts businesses, slows drivers

By Christina Valdez
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Marion, Iowa (KCRG) - An intersection closure is causing headaches for businesses and drivers in uptown Marion.

A stretch of 7th Avenue is torn-up as the city works to make the area more pedestrian friendly. As of Monday, the work now includes 10th Street.

Most of the construction has made it nearly impossible to find parking to get to local shops and restaurants. Some businesses say they have had to walk out to meet customers in their cars because they had to park so far away.

Older customers or those with mobility issues also might have trouble getting through the construction. One person even fell trying to get to her salon appointment due to a construction partition jutting out on the sidewalk.

“It makes me feel bad for them because their customers are forced to park farther away, and I know the owners would have to meet them at their cars and help them walk, you know, navigate the sidewalks to get to their place of business,” Joy Purdy, the owner of Joy boutique, said.

Purdy also said she has had to make accommodations like setting up appointments and keeping her customers updated over social media.

Other businesses in the area told TV9 that though it has been hard, they are excited about how it’ll turn out. The intersection is expected to be closed for about six weeks, weather permitting.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company
John Deere employees reject tentative agreements
Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away
Nicole Ghee faces charges after police say an infant girl died in her care with drugs in her...
Iowa caregiver arrested after drugs linked to baby’s death
Black Hills Energy logo
Dubuque crash impacts dozens of gas customers
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School

Latest News

Proposal for additions to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in NW Cedar Rapids
Neighbors voice concerns over proposed convenience store addition to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in Cedar Rapids
Michelle R. Fix, 53, of Davenport, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident causing...
Iowa woman pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of pedestrian
Proposal for additions to Johnson Ave Hy-Vee in NW Cedar Rapids
Proposal for additions to Hy-Vee at Johnson Ave NW Cedar Rapids
John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
John Deere, UAW resume negotiations after contract rejection; future strike possible