Marshalltown police receives federal MPACT program grant

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Marshalltown and its police force will receive more than $200,000 to assist in funding its police and community team.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) announced 185 grant awards to advance community policing practice in law enforcement.

Community Policing Development (CPD) program funds are used to develop law enforcement’s capacity to implement community policing - including the testing of new and innovative strategies, training and teaching of effective policing practices, and building new crime prevention approaches to promote safe communities.

Marshalltown is one of only two Iowa communities to receive funding from this CPD program.

The Marshalltown Police Department will receive $206,640 to help fund the Marshalltown Police and Community Team (MPACT).

Marshalltown’s MPACT intervention program was first implemented by MPD as a 12-month pilot program in January 2021. These federal funds will help MPACT continue past the initial 12-month pilot period.

