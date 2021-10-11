Show You Care
Maddie Poppe to hold Christmas concert in Cedar Rapids

Maddie Poppe returns to the stage in Cedar Rapids this holiday season with her Acoustic...
Maddie Poppe returns to the stage in Cedar Rapids this holiday season with her Acoustic Christmas tour.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - American Idol winner and native Iowan Maddie Poppe will return to the stage for the holidays.

The Paramount Theatre will host “Maddie Poppe’s Acoustic Christmas” on Sunday, December 19.

The 23 year old from Clarksville has released a holiday EP called “Christmas From Home” last year November.

“I’m so excited to be back on the road again this year,” said Poppe. “Last year’s Iowa Christmas tour was so much fun that we decided to expand it out to the rest of the country this year. It will be so nice to see faces both familiar and new this holiday season.”

Tickets to the concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. People can buy them at CREventsLive.com and the Paramount Theatre ticket office.

