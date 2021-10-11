Kiwanis Miracle League hosts end of year banquet

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kiwanis Miracle League at Prospect Meadows held their end of year banquet on Sunday in Marion.

Players and their families were treated Zio Johno’s before a ceremony began. Players also received medals to celebrate the end to another season.

The baseball league started in 2019 and is for kids with disabilities. This season, the organization had six teams play in the league.

Each team plays three innings in an hour and every kid gets to hit. The last player hits a grand slam to bring their teammates home. In addition, every game played ends in a tie, because the league is focused on the kids having fun.

“The kids are so much fun. They have so much fun out here and it just lights them up,” said Byron Tabor the president of Kiwanis Miracle League at Prospect Meadows. “I talk to the parents, they can hardly wait to get out here,” he added pointing to the field.

Tabor expects the new season to start in April. It usually runs about six weeks. He added that he hopes the organization continues to grow by adding more teams in the future.

