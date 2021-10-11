Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

John Deere employees reject tentative agreements

Deere & Company
Deere & Company(Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill (KCRG) - John Deere union workers voted down a new contract agreement Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hundreds of John Deere union workers gathered at the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday in Moline to vote on the new tentative six-year contract. It would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United State

John Deere management said this means operations will continue as normal following this announcement.

Union workers wanted increased wages, pensions, and health care benefits. In this new contract, employee health benefits stayed the same. But there is still no post-retirement health care. Instead the company offered a bonus.

“After weeks of negotiations, John Deere reached tentative agreements with the UAW that would have made the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries significantly better for our employees,” said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company. “John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process in an effort to better understand our employees’ viewpoints.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people injured in Cedar Rapids shooting
Police block off an area near the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Bowling Street at Wilson...
Wanted man shot by bail bondsmen in southwest Cedar Rapids
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field
Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away
Iowa City Police are asking for help finding this missing teenage boy.
Missing teen found safe

Latest News

John Deere and the union representing its workers have agreed to extend the current collective...
UAW members vote on tentative John Deere contract
ImOn Ice Arena hosts grand re-opening
ImOn Ice Arena hosts grand re-opening
Iowa City Police are asking for help finding this missing teenage boy.
Missing teen found safe
UI changes approach to curb game day drinking
UI changes approach to curb game day drinking