John Deere employees reject tentative agreements

MOLINE, Ill (KCRG) - John Deere union workers voted down a new contract agreement Sunday, Oct. 10.

Hundreds of John Deere union workers gathered at the TaxSlayer Center on Sunday in Moline to vote on the new tentative six-year contract. It would have covered more than 10,000 workers at 14 facilities across the United State

John Deere management said this means operations will continue as normal following this announcement.

Union workers wanted increased wages, pensions, and health care benefits. In this new contract, employee health benefits stayed the same. But there is still no post-retirement health care. Instead the company offered a bonus.

“After weeks of negotiations, John Deere reached tentative agreements with the UAW that would have made the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries significantly better for our employees,” said Brad Morris, vice president of labor relations for Deere & Company. “John Deere remains fully committed to continuing the collective bargaining process in an effort to better understand our employees’ viewpoints.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.