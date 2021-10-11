Iowa City police seek help in identifying shots fired suspect

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect of a shots fired incident over the weekend.

Police responded to the area of The Quarters, near 2401 Highway 6 East for a report of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

After investigating, officers discovered that a dark-skinned man in a silver sedan discharged a firearm in the air in the 2200 block of Hollywood Boulevard during a road rage incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

ICPD is also asking anyone who lives in the area with security cameras to review their recordings and contact police with any potential footage of the incident.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that helps lead to an arrest.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.