Free mammograms available for women who may not be able to afford them

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - MercyOne will host their Free Mammo Nights in October.

The events are for women who are 40 and older, and who have cost-barriers to getting their yearly mammogram. People can also get help with transportation to events, as well as interpreters.

They are set for the following dates, times and locations:

MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center, October 14, 1-6:30 p.m.

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, October 21, 3:30-8 p.m.

MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, October 26, 1-6:30 p.m.

Appointments are required. People can call (319) 292-2225 to get one.

MercyOne says breast cancer affects 1 in 8 women in the United States. But they say yearly mammograms and self-breast awareness can help lower their risk.

“We know cost can be a barrier for many women scheduling a mammogram,” says Kelly Flaucher, supervisor of breast care services at MercyOne. “We want to remove that barrier and give women the opportunity to care for themselves.”

