Female Elite Wrestling hosts two-day tournament in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two different girls wrestling tournaments took place in two days at the Greenstate Family Fieldhouse in Coralville over the weekend.

Saturday was individual competition called ‘Conflict for Charity.’ The Female Elite Wrestling tournament helped raise funds for The University of Iowa Dance Marathon and University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Over two years they’ve raised more than $10,000.

Sunday marked the team dual competition where 11 youth teams and 14 high school teams from 7 different states battled it out on the mat.

“When our daughters started wrestling, if they wanted to wrestle a girl, they often had to go to a big national tournament with a lot of travel expense. With 90 percent of the girls wrestling in Iowa being new, that’s a barrier,” said event director Charlotte Bailey. “If we can bring competition to them and yet still have it be high caliber, this is a really unique opportunity because we’ve got some special coaches who put together teams that they know are developmental,” she added.

The Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association will be back in Coralville at the Xtream Arena to host girls state once again in late January. That same weekend will be the USA Wrestling kids state for both girls and boys.

