Dubuque police seeking assistance in search of Harassment subject

Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed...
Dubuque police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed Harassment at Liquor, Tobacco, & Grocery in Dubuque. (Courtesy: Dubuque Police Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect accused committing Harassment at a liquor store.

The suspect allegedly committed Harassment at Liquor, Tobacco, & Grocery - located at 1998 Jackson Street in Dubuque - around 3:40 p.m. on October 1.

The Dubuque Police Department asks anyone with information to submit what they know at http://www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.

