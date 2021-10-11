Dubuque police seeking assistance in search of Harassment subject

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque are seeking assistance in identifying a suspect accused committing Harassment at a liquor store.

The suspect allegedly committed Harassment at Liquor, Tobacco, & Grocery - located at 1998 Jackson Street in Dubuque - around 3:40 p.m. on October 1.

The Dubuque Police Department asks anyone with information to submit what they know at http://www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.

