Dubuque crash impacts dozens of gas customers

Black Hills Energy logo
Black Hills Energy logo(Black Hills Energy)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Technicians with Black Hills Energy will have to go door-to-door to dozens of customers on Monday to restore gas service.

The energy company says a vehicle hit a meter set in the area of Highway 20 and Locust Street early Monday morning which impacts about 75 gas meters.

Black Hills Energy says technicians will have to go door-to-door to turn off service safely to everyone impacted. Crews will then make the necessary repairs and re-pressurize the system. At that point, technicians will again go door-to-door to restore service to everyone.

