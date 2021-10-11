Show You Care
Dubuque Community School District to discuss masks Monday

School board members met Monday night to further discuss whether it is necessary to require masks in schools.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday evening the Dubuque Community School District School Board will meet where they will discuss and potentially vote on a mask mandate.

It comes after Judge Robert Pratt extended his temporary restraining order on Friday to an Iowa law that prevents school districts from mandating masks. The order would have otherwise expired Monday. Now it will stay in place until a federal lawsuit from a group of parents can be heard in court.

That lawsuit claims the law banning mask mandates in schools endangers kids who have disabilities, which denies them equal access to education.

Lawyers for Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education Director say they’ve appealed the decision.

In Dubuque, the school board discussed the issue last week, but decided to wait on a vote until at least this most recent decision from Judge Pratt.

The meeting is set for 5:30 p.m.

