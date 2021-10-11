Cedar Rapids will use $10.2 Million in federal stimulus money to speed up flood control on northwest side

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People in northwest Cedar Rapids will have permanent flood protection even sooner than anticipated.

”One of the most common questions I’ve gotten as neighborhood president is when will we get flood protection? Well it’s coming sooner that we thought,” Al Pierson said Monday, President of the Northwest Neighborhood Association.

13 years after a flood devastated the city, leaders are still working toward making sure it doesn’t happen again. In 2015 the city developed long-term plans with a 20 year timeline for total flood protection. The next year, Cedar Rapids had its second worst flood, with some permanent protection in place along with temporary help from Hesco barriers. Now, 20-25% of the overall flood control system is finished.

Cedar Rapids received $28,190,765 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. About 1/3 of that money will go to northwest side flood protection.

”There’s a lot of vacant lots that are waiting for this system,” Rob Davis said, Cedar Rapids Flood Control Program Manager.

Next year the city will build a levee at O Avenue near 1st Street, in a part of the city with few houses still standing.

“There’ll be a bike trail coming through here on top of the levee,” Davis pointed out.

Then, in 2023, construction will start on Ellis Boulevard by shifting Ellis to the west. A levee installed there will impact about a dozen homes the city will offer to buy out.

“We’ve bought out almost 1400 properties, so we never want to forget that,” Davis explained.

The goal is to have protection that blends in.

“What you’ll see is the park, you’ll see the neighborhood, you may not realize you’re driving over a flood control system,” Davis told us.

“We’re going to have miles of biking, miles of walking,” Tyler Olson explained, City Council Member.

The city wants flood control to not only work for a flood event, but to be useful other times. The goal is to have it ultimately be an amenity that attracts people to the river, instead of pushing them away from it.

”It’s a once in a hundred year opportunity I think for our community to create this draw for people from all over the region,” Olson said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.