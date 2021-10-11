Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids will use $10.2 Million in federal stimulus money to speed up flood control on northwest side

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People in northwest Cedar Rapids will have permanent flood protection even sooner than anticipated.

”One of the most common questions I’ve gotten as neighborhood president is when will we get flood protection? Well it’s coming sooner that we thought,” Al Pierson said Monday, President of the Northwest Neighborhood Association.

13 years after a flood devastated the city, leaders are still working toward making sure it doesn’t happen again. In 2015 the city developed long-term plans with a 20 year timeline for total flood protection. The next year, Cedar Rapids had its second worst flood, with some permanent protection in place along with temporary help from Hesco barriers. Now, 20-25% of the overall flood control system is finished.

Cedar Rapids received $28,190,765 in American Rescue Plan Act dollars. About 1/3 of that money will go to northwest side flood protection.

”There’s a lot of vacant lots that are waiting for this system,” Rob Davis said, Cedar Rapids Flood Control Program Manager.

Next year the city will build a levee at O Avenue near 1st Street, in a part of the city with few houses still standing.

“There’ll be a bike trail coming through here on top of the levee,” Davis pointed out.

Then, in 2023, construction will start on Ellis Boulevard by shifting Ellis to the west. A levee installed there will impact about a dozen homes the city will offer to buy out.

“We’ve bought out almost 1400 properties, so we never want to forget that,” Davis explained.

The goal is to have protection that blends in.

“What you’ll see is the park, you’ll see the neighborhood, you may not realize you’re driving over a flood control system,” Davis told us.

“We’re going to have miles of biking, miles of walking,” Tyler Olson explained, City Council Member.

The city wants flood control to not only work for a flood event, but to be useful other times. The goal is to have it ultimately be an amenity that attracts people to the river, instead of pushing them away from it.

”It’s a once in a hundred year opportunity I think for our community to create this draw for people from all over the region,” Olson said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deere & Company
John Deere employees reject tentative agreements
Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away
Iowa City Police are asking for help finding this missing teenage boy.
Missing teen found safe
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field
Two people injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Parents concerned about new procedures at Roosevelt Middle School
Marshalltown police receives federal MPACT program grant
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces $200 million broadband grant opportunity