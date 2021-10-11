Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids School District hands out more than 2,000 trees

The Cedar Rapids Community School District worked to give away free trees to school staff on...
The Cedar Rapids Community School District worked to give away free trees to school staff on Sunday, October 11, 2021.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District helped restore some of the tree canopy destroyed by the August 10th derecho.

The district gave away 2500 trees to school staff Saturday and Sunday. Each person signed up to take home three trees and give one to a neighbor. They could choose between 25 different Iowa native trees. Leaders said these native trees help Iowa wildlife.

“When you plant something native to the area, who help the wildlife,” said Kristine Sorensen, the district Green Team Coordinator. “When you plant something beautiful like a Ginkgo tree, they don’t offer anything back because they aren’t native.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away
Iowa City Police are asking for help finding this missing teenage boy.
Missing teen found safe
Deere & Company
John Deere employees reject tentative agreements
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field
Two people injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

Latest News

Shortage in supply chain could impact game day
You could feel COVID-19 supply chain shortages during Iowa game day
UI changes approach to curb game day drinking
UI changes approach to curb game day drinking
The Eastern Iowa Arts Academy is celebrating 15 years of bringing arts and music to kids of all...
Show You Care: Eastern Iowa Arts Academy celebrates 15 years of bringing arts to the community
Cal's Angels, a pediatric nonprofit, rode their bikes to help raise money for the University of...
Nonprofit out of Illinois rides 12,000 miles to raise money for University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital