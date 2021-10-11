Cedar Rapids School District hands out more than 2,000 trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District helped restore some of the tree canopy destroyed by the August 10th derecho.

The district gave away 2500 trees to school staff Saturday and Sunday. Each person signed up to take home three trees and give one to a neighbor. They could choose between 25 different Iowa native trees. Leaders said these native trees help Iowa wildlife.

“When you plant something native to the area, who help the wildlife,” said Kristine Sorensen, the district Green Team Coordinator. “When you plant something beautiful like a Ginkgo tree, they don’t offer anything back because they aren’t native.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.