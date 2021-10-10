Show You Care
Wet to start the workweek

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You’ll want to keep the rain gear handy this week as we have a couple of healthy rainfall chances coming to eastern Iowa. The first is already underway with scattered shower activity into Sunday evening, becoming more widespread overnight and lasting throughout Monday. Look for rainfall totals of 1-2″ possible by the time rain ends late Monday. A second low pressure system brings rain and storm chances on Wednesday. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler Monday, in the lower 60s and look to stay more fall-like, in the 60s to low 70s throughout the week.

