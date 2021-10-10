Show You Care
Scattered showers and storms

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect scattered showers and storms through the morning hours especially in our central and southern zones. This looks to continue through the day with more activity building in overnight and through Monday. If you aren’t seeing any rain, expect cloudy and breezy conditions. Winds will be coming from the south and could gust up to 20mph or greater. Highs in the 70s. Ample moisture will be available heading into tomorrow where areas could be upwards of an inch of rain or more. Temperatures stay seasonal in the 60s tomorrow. Temperatures then stay in the 60s and 70s through the rest of the week.

