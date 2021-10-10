Show You Care
Iowa up to No. 2 in AP rankings

Iowa wide receiver Desmond Hutson (81) celebrates with fans on the field after Iowa beat Penn...
Iowa wide receiver Desmond Hutson (81) celebrates with fans on the field after Iowa beat Penn State 23-20, in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(MATTHEW PUTNEY | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team has earned their highest ranking since 1985 after downing Penn State 23-20 on Saturday in a top-five matchup.

The Hawkeyes moved up to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa leads five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.

The move marks the fifth consecutive week that Iowa has been a top-five team.

Iowa will host Purdue Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is set for 2:30 P.M.

