Iowa up to No. 2 in AP rankings

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team has earned their highest ranking since 1985 after downing Penn State 23-20 on Saturday in a top-five matchup.

The Hawkeyes moved up to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa leads five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.

The move marks the fifth consecutive week that Iowa has been a top-five team.

Iowa will host Purdue Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is set for 2:30 P.M.

