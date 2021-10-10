Iowa up to No. 2 in AP rankings
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team has earned their highest ranking since 1985 after downing Penn State 23-20 on Saturday in a top-five matchup.
The Hawkeyes moved up to No. 2 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa leads five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 10.
The move marks the fifth consecutive week that Iowa has been a top-five team.
Iowa will host Purdue Saturday, October 16. Kickoff is set for 2:30 P.M.
