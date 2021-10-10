Iowa City Police looking for missing teen

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Police are asking for help finding a missing teenage boy. 14-year-old Isiaiah Jones was last seen at 806 East College Street around 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 9th.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing red and black pajama pants, a black t-shirt with a picture of Yoda on it. Anyone with information should contact the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.