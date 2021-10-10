ImOn Ice Arena hosts grand re-opening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids is open to the public.

On Saturday, the arena held their grand re-opening celebration where attendees received free admission and skate rental.

The arena closed in March due to the pandemic and then suffered major damage in August due to the derecho. Months after construction, both sheets of ice are back up and running.

The arena plans to host a Zamboni class on Oct. 23. Registration closes on Oct. 20. There is also “Learn How to Curl” instructional leagues.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.