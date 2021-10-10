Hawkeye fans were integral in the 23-20 win over Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In football you play with 11 guys at a time. But the crowd at Kinnick Stadium made it known that they were the 12th on the field on Saturday night. The 70,000 folks in the seats at Kinnick made sure they were leaving with a win.

“I mean the fans today were on another level I’ve never seen anything like it,” said junior wide receiver Nico Ragaini. “I will truly never forget what today was like.”

Penn State was flagged for eight false start penalties, adding up to 40 yards. The Nittany Lions were also 5-16 on third down and 0-3 on fourth down.

“They had a huge impact on the game,” sophomore defensive lineman Logan Lee said. “They helped force a lot of penalties that was a big part of the game.”

The fans were not the only ones cheering for the Iowa defense.

“Honestly today sitting on the sideline, I was so emotionally drained and just like screaming for the defense so much like I truly almost teared up a little bit out there,” Ragaini said. “We all care about each other so much it’s the beauty of our team.”

The Hawkeyes were able to take advantage of a rattled Penn State offense, as they almost always do, with four interceptions.

After the game the fans celebrated their contributions with a field storming that will be remembered in Iowa City forever.

“Today was definitely special. It’s something that we’ll remember for the rest of our lives,” said junior center Tyler Linderbaum. “Maybe we won’t remember every single play but we’ll definitely remember just the experience that we had in the locker room, fans on the field. That’s the stuff your appreciate that’s the stuff you look forward to in competition.”

