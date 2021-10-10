Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Georgia police officer gunned down during 1st shift

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot...
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer was gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was fatally shot early Saturday outside the Alamo Police Department by 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson.

The suspect remained on the loose Saturday night, despite the launch of a massive manhunt.

Officials did not immediately say what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles southeast of Macon.

The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block off an area near the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Bowling Street at Wilson...
Wanted man shot by bail bondsmen in southwest Cedar Rapids
Two people injured in Cedar Rapids shooting
Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college...
Xavier Foster no longer on Iowa State basketball team
Traffic was backed up for nearly 2 hours on I-380 in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday morning...
Semi crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids causes backup, no one injured
“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
Kwik Star withdraws zoning request in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Raymond T. Odierno, a retired Army general who commanded American and coalition forces in Iraq...
Army general who commanded in Iraq dies of cancer at age 67
A missing 3-year-old has been found alive in the woods four days after walking away from his...
3-year-old boy missing for 4 days in Texas found healthy
A manhunt is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona, for 30-year-old Clinton Hurley, a man wanted...
Sheriff: Injured deputy ‘on life support’ in Arizona; manhunt underway
Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones (16) celebrates his touchdown with receiver Keagan Johnson (6)...
No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field