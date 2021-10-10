Show You Care
Coe drops second straight to Central College

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe College football team dropped their second straight game on the season falling against conference opponent Central College 55-21 on Saturday.

Coe quarterback Nick Casey threw for 296 yards, one touchdown and two picks in his first start of the year. Dominic Shepard caught six passes for 108-yards and one touchdown. Ray Seidel led the ground game rushing for 41 yards on 9 carries.

The Kohawks drop to to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the A-R-C. They’ll hit the road this week for a matchup with Loras College on Saturday, October 16.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

