Coe drops second straight to Central College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coe College football team dropped their second straight game on the season falling against conference opponent Central College 55-21 on Saturday.

Coe quarterback Nick Casey threw for 296 yards, one touchdown and two picks in his first start of the year. Dominic Shepard caught six passes for 108-yards and one touchdown. Ray Seidel led the ground game rushing for 41 yards on 9 carries.

The Kohawks drop to to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the A-R-C. They’ll hit the road this week for a matchup with Loras College on Saturday, October 16.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.