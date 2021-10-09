Show You Care
Wet weather returns

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tonight looks quiet with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 60s. Sunday starts quiet with breezy and warm conditions back in store for the afternoon as southerly winds gust 20 MPH or greater, warming us to the mid to upper 70s across eastern Iowa. A spotty shower is possible along a passing front, though these will be light and scattered. Rain becomes more likely overnight Sunday into Monday along a second front. This looks to bring good, soaking rain to much of the area throughout Monday. This will also keep our temperatures at bay, only warming into the 60s with more seasonal weather throughout the week. Another round of rain is possible by midweek.

