Two people injured in Cedar Rapids shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after a shooting Friday night injured two people on Cedar Rapids’ southeast side.

At about 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of Camburn Court SE for a report of a shooting. When police arrived, they located two people that had been struck by gunfire. Their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said it was a targeted shooting and no arrests have been made in the case.

No other information has been released.

