Patterson leads North Dakota State past Northern Iowa 34-20

Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley waits for his team to enter the field for an NCAA college...
Northern Iowa head coach Mark Farley waits for his team to enter the field for an NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 16-10. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)(Matthew Putney | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Quincy Patterson passed for two touchdowns and rushed for two more as North Dakota State powered past Northern Iowa 34-20 in a showdown of Missouri Valley Football Conference powers.

Leading 13-10 at halftime, Patterson stretched the Bison lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns. He scored on a keeper from the 4 and later rolled out for a 3-yard toss to Noah Gindorff as the unbeaten Bison pushed their lead to 27-10.

Theo Day was 12-of-31 passing for 257 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers, but was sacked five times for a loss of 35 yards.

