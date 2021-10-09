No. 3 Iowa beats No. 4 Penn State 23-20, fans storm field

Show You Care
By ERIC OLSON
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Spencer Petras threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Nico Ragaini to complete No. 3 Iowa’s comeback from a two-touchdown deficit, No. 4 Penn State’s offense did next to nothing after quarterback Sean Clifford was knocked out of the game and the Hawkeyes held on for a bruising 23-20 victory Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (6-0, 3-0) took control of the Big Ten West with their 12th straight win and thrust themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation. Penn State (5-1, 2-1) lost for the first time in 10 games.

When Petras took a knee in victory formation to end the game, students and other fans poured out of their end zone seats to celebrate.

