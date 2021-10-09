Show You Care
Mild weekend ahead, rain returns Monday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of patchy dense fog early this morning. This is thanks to the recent rainfall over the past 24 hours. Whatever fog does happen to develop in the area early this morning should dissipate rather quickly as southeast winds increase. Plan on afternoon highs around 80 degrees in many areas with breezy conditions. Tonight into tomorrow, mild October weather continues and clouds will continue to build. While an isolated shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday, the main rainfall event still looks to occur on Monday. This system continues to have a lock on eastern Iowa and should make for a rainy day on Monday. Rainfall potential over a widespread area may be an inch or more given the track. Have a great weekend!

