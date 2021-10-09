Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Kanye West plans to open prep school in California

Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother...
Rapper Kanye West plans to call the prep school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother Donda West.(CNN, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kanye West is reportedly opening a prep school in Southern California.

The rapper is said to be calling the school The Donda Academy, named after his late mother, Donda West.

The school is set to be located at the site of a former private school near Simi Valley.

A website for the school says it will offer students a “world-class education” but does not have information about tuition costs or an opening date.

The school also is welcoming young basketball players. West is said to be involved in recruiting.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police block off an area near the Dairy Queen at the intersection of Bowling Street at Wilson...
Wanted man shot by bail bondsmen in southwest Cedar Rapids
Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college...
Xavier Foster no longer on Iowa State basketball team
Two people injured in Cedar Rapids shooting
Traffic was backed up for nearly 2 hours on I-380 in downtown Cedar Rapids on Friday morning...
Semi crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids causes backup, no one injured
“..this proposal is so far out of context...” Neighbors organizing against a potential new Kwik...
Kwik Star withdraws zoning request in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Ken Salazar, the new U.S. ambassador to Mexico speaks to the press after arriving at the Benito...
US asking Mexico to let in DEA and other agents, ambassador says
Many of the country's biggest food makers are telling grocers that they will have limited...
Grocery products remain limited as companies report constraints to supply chain
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues
New details emerged about the period after Laundrie returned home from a cross-country trip in...
Gabby Petito case: Search for Brian Laundrie continues