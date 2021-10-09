Show You Care
Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.
Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel while on vacation.(Courtesy: Denver7)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week.

Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.

Friday the school’s football team came together to celebrate his life.

His family believes Poholsky died of a heart attack.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

