Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week.

Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.

Friday the school’s football team came together to celebrate his life.

His family believes Poholsky died of a heart attack.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses.

