Dubuque Community School District offering take-home COVID-19 testing kits to students in need

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Community School District is offering the option of take-home COVID-19 test kits to students in need who are experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Allie White, the district’s health services coordinator, said the district anticipated at some point they would see a need for increased testing, but district leaders also found there are hurdles for this.

”What we were finding is that not every student has access to a health care provider, maybe the hours do not work out, it could be the parents worked during the day and are not able to get their child to their primary care provider, maybe it is transportation,” she explained. “So in an effort to try to bridge that gap we sought test kits that we can send home with families.”

Supplied through TestIowa, these saliva-based take home testing kits can be mailed back through UPS and then go to the State Hygienic Lab. Since the results go through a state data base, the district knows when a student tests positive, which is something they do not get if a student gets a take-home test at a local pharmacy, for example.

”I think the fact that these tests are monitored at the state level kind of provide some confidence that we know we have some students with accurate test results,” White added.

The district currently has 270 testing kits and, even though they are not anticipating a lack of tests, they do have to prioritize who gets the kits.

”It would be students who are assessed in our health offices and our nurses feel that they demonstrate either one high risk symptom of COVID or two or more low risk symptoms of COVID,” White explained.

Patrice Lambert with the Dubuque County Public Health Department said the department expected to see a decline in positive COVID-19 cases by now, which has not happened yet. At the last weekly update, the county reported 249 new positive COVID-19 cases. For that reason, Lambert is encouraging parents to test their children if they do have symptoms.

“Testing is a very, very vital component of trying to bring this pandemic to an end,” she added. “By testing, we can have the person be in isolation, not exposing other individuals, especially the vulnerable population that may not have even been vaccinated as of yet.”

