Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Xavier Foster no longer on Iowa State basketball team

Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa State forward Xavier Foster drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State announced Friday that center Xavier Foster is no longer a member of the basketball team as police investigate a sexual assault claim.

The Des Moines Register reports that Coach T.J. Otzelberger said in a statement that the program holds its student-athletes up to “high standards” on and off the court.

Foster has not been charged with a crime, but Ames police spokesperson Jason Tuttle said that he is a “target” of an investigation into an 18-year-old woman’s report that she was sexually assaulted at an October 2020 party.

A search warrant naming Foster was executed in June, and Foster’s DNA was collected through cheek swabs.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night
Some schools in Iowa are trying to teach students to respect someone else's choice to wear a...
Univ. of Iowa researcher shares findings on bullying over masks
Governor Reynolds joined 8 other Republican Governors at the border
Governor Reynolds trip to the border draws criticism
President Joe Biden in Michigan on Tuesday
Biden job approval poll: ‘Battered on trust, doubted on leadership, and challenged on overall competency’
ConnectCR breaks ground
ConnectCR to host groundbreaking ceremony Thursday

Latest News

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Remaining, renewed and new Big 12 rivalries after Red River
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college...
Purdy’s 4 1st-quarter TDs spark Iowa St rout of Kansas, 59-7
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs as he looks to pass against Baylor during the...
Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) looks to pass against UNLV during the first half of an...
Purdy throws for 3 TDs, No. 14 Iowa State routs UNLV 48-3