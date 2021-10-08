UW-Platteville’s new engineering building to house one of the Upper Midwest’s largest innovation centers for aspiring entrepreneurs

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin (KCRG) - The loud noises of construction trucks take over part of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s campus. It is all for the university’s new $55 million engineering building, the Sesquicentennial Hall. Inside that building will be one of the Upper Midwest’s largest maker spaces, a place for people who want to become entrepreneurs.

”It is going to have all the equipment you need to make anything you can imagine, literally,” Philip Parker, the interim dean of the College of Engineering, Mathematics, and Science, said.

The new Huff Family Innovation Center will have 3D printers, drill presses, sewing machines, and even design and photography studios.

”The idea is you come in off the street, community members, students, faculty, rural entrepreneurs, come in off the street to us and say, ‘I have an idea, can you help me?’ and we say, ‘Of course we can help you’,” Parker added.

The interim dean explained the goal is to grow entrepreneurship in the tri-state area, which he said does not offer that many opportunities to aspiring entrepreneurs.

”If you are in a big city you have lots of access to prototyping spaces,” he mentioned. “If you live in the country you do not.”

That impact will expand all the way to Dubuque. Jay Wickham with the Small Business Development Center said entrepreneurship has really grown in Dubuque despite the challenges of the pandemic.

”The Dubuque area is really seeing a growth in our entrepreneurial ecosystems,” he explained. “We are really adding the service level that small businesses can go to, one, to launch, but also to grow and nurture their business.”

Wickham recognized the impact small business have throughout the region and hopes projects like U-W Platteville’s will only attract more people into testing the entrepreneurship path.

”Small businesses are really the kindling, the ignition for small growth that, hopefully, will lead to larger growth and small businesses are one of the cornerstones for employment and also for many of the things that we love,” he added.

The Sesquicentennial Hall and the Huff Family Innovation Center are expected to open in the summer of 2022.

