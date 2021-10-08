Univ. of Iowa paying $400,000, offering additional women’s sports to settle Title IX lawsuit

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is paying $400,000 to make a lawsuit over Title IX violations go away.

The University of Iowa will keep Women’s Swimming and Diving for no less than seven years, according to the settlement agreement released this week.

The agreement also requires the school to add another female sport, which will be women’s wrestling. Iowa will become the only Power 5 athletic program to offer the sport for women.

Iowa’s athletic department is already facing a multi-million dollar deficit.

The university had already cut men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and its’ swimming and diving programs.

After those cuts, four swimming student-athletes sued the school - claiming the university failed to follow Title IX rules by not providing equal athletic opportunities for female athletes.

The settlement also creates an independent Title IX Compliance Monitor, which is based at Tulane University. The monitor will create a yearly report on any Title IX non-compliances each year, starting in 2022.

