Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa paying $400,000, offering additional women’s sports to settle Title IX lawsuit

By Ethan Stein
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa is paying $400,000 to make a lawsuit over Title IX violations go away.

The University of Iowa will keep Women’s Swimming and Diving for no less than seven years, according to the settlement agreement released this week.

The agreement also requires the school to add another female sport, which will be women’s wrestling. Iowa will become the only Power 5 athletic program to offer the sport for women.

Iowa’s athletic department is already facing a multi-million dollar deficit.

The university had already cut men’s gymnastics, men’s tennis, and its’ swimming and diving programs.

After those cuts, four swimming student-athletes sued the school - claiming the university failed to follow Title IX rules by not providing equal athletic opportunities for female athletes.

The settlement also creates an independent Title IX Compliance Monitor, which is based at Tulane University. The monitor will create a yearly report on any Title IX non-compliances each year, starting in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
The Cedar Rapids Police Department has issued an Operation Quickfind for Callista Ryan (COURTESY)
Operation Quickfind canceled: Callista Ryan
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road
(Chris Earl/KCRG)
One injured in Wednesday morning hit and run in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

UW-Platteville's new engineering building to house maker space for entrepreneurs
UW-Platteville’s new engineering building to house one of the Upper Midwest’s largest innovation centers for aspiring entrepreneurs
UW-Platteville's Huff Family Innovation Center is set to open next summer.
UW-Platteville's new engineering building to house maker space for entrepreneurs
Biden Chicago
Biden talks vaccine mandates during stop in Chicago
NBA players indicted
Former NBA players indicted on insurance fraud