Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UFG insurance hosts the first Port-A-Potty Pledgeapalooza

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Z102.9 and UFG Insurance is hosting the first Port-A-Potty Pledgeapalooza.

It began at 6 a.m. at the Lindale Mall. Eric Hanson from Z102.9 will be sitting in a Port-A-Potty until 8,000 people sign the #worthit pledge.

Insurance company UFG hopes to lower the number of crashes caused by distracted driving and save lives by reminding drivers life is worth it with their campaign.

“It was developed as a way to help people see past the crash statistics. How will life a family, a business can all be affected when an individual chooses to be distracted behind the wheel,” said Katie Jenson, with UFG.

According to the Iowa DOT, there were 945 distracted driving accidents reported in 2020, four of them ended in fatalities and 439 resulted in injuries.

You can find out more details on the UFG #worthit campaign here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night
Some schools in Iowa are trying to teach students to respect someone else's choice to wear a...
Univ. of Iowa researcher shares findings on bullying over masks
Governor Reynolds joined 8 other Republican Governors at the border
Governor Reynolds trip to the border draws criticism
ConnectCR breaks ground
ConnectCR to host groundbreaking ceremony Thursday
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road

Latest News

Two Iowa children's hospitals are the big winners after this year's in-state football rivalry...
Carson King fundraiser brings in $100K for Iowa children’s hospitals
Two Iowa children's hospitals are the big winners after this year's in-state football rivalry...
Carson King raises $100,000 for Iowa children's hospitals
Former President Donald Trump speaks during his Save America rally in Perry, Ga., on Saturday,...
Preparations underway ahead of former President Trump’s Saturday rally in Des Moines
An advanced technology is helping investigators catch liars with their eyes. It's called Eye...
Iowa investigators use new eye-tracking tech to detect lies