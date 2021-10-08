UFG insurance hosts the first Port-A-Potty Pledgeapalooza

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Z102.9 and UFG Insurance is hosting the first Port-A-Potty Pledgeapalooza.

It began at 6 a.m. at the Lindale Mall. Eric Hanson from Z102.9 will be sitting in a Port-A-Potty until 8,000 people sign the #worthit pledge.

Insurance company UFG hopes to lower the number of crashes caused by distracted driving and save lives by reminding drivers life is worth it with their campaign.

“It was developed as a way to help people see past the crash statistics. How will life a family, a business can all be affected when an individual chooses to be distracted behind the wheel,” said Katie Jenson, with UFG.

According to the Iowa DOT, there were 945 distracted driving accidents reported in 2020, four of them ended in fatalities and 439 resulted in injuries.

You can find out more details on the UFG #worthit campaign here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.