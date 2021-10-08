Show You Care
UAW members to ratify Deere contract agreement Sunday

UAW ratification meeting
UAW ratification meeting
By Brittany Kyles
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Recently the six-year contract agreement between John Deere and United Auto Workers came to an end Oct. 1.

That same day Union members agreed to a new six-year labor tentative agreement to be voted on Sunday.

According to a UAW Deere and Company Summary of Changes document, there will be 11 key points members will discuss in Sundays meeting.

Those changes include:

  • Maintained and enhanced healthcare with copays remaining the same for the life of the agreement
  • Pension and retirement improved
  • Eliminate 2009 sub pay tier
  • Wage increases
  • Lump sums
  • COLA reinstated
  • Vacation days preserved with enhancements
  • Bereavement expanded
  • Parental leave
  • Enhancements to grievance procedure
  • CIPP enhancements

In a statement from the UAW Directors from region 4 & 8, they say “our bargaining committee listened to our members concerns and demands prior to entering this set of negotiations. We feel this tentative agreement addresses our members needs and creates the future they deserve.”

Tv6′s Brittany Kyles spoke with a UAW member who says it looks like the agreement has substantial changes in healthcare and wages, but its too early to know for sure.

TV6 will keep you updates with the UAW ratification meeting Sunday on air and online.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

