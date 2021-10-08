Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Temporary restraining order on state ban on mask mandates to expire Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The temporary restraining order on Governor Reynolds’ ban on mask mandates in schools is set to expire Monday.

Last month, a federal judge ordered the state to temporarily ban a law that prevented schools from requiring masks.

Judge Robert Pratt said the law increased the risk of several children with underlying conditions to catch the virus.

The order had initially been set to expire on September 27, but judge Pratt extended it until Monday, October 11.

Since the order, several school districts in eastern Iowa implemented mask mandates.

That includes the Cedar Rapids Community School District, Linn-Mar, Iowa City, and more.

The Dubuque Community School district is expected to discuss and possible vote on a mandate on Monday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night
Some schools in Iowa are trying to teach students to respect someone else's choice to wear a...
Univ. of Iowa researcher shares findings on bullying over masks
Governor Reynolds joined 8 other Republican Governors at the border
Governor Reynolds trip to the border draws criticism
ConnectCR breaks ground
ConnectCR to host groundbreaking ceremony Thursday
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road

Latest News

Some schools in Iowa are trying to teach students to respect someone else's choice to wear a...
Univ. of Iowa researcher shares findings on bullying over masks
The University of Northern Iowa campus.
Univ. of Northern Iowa moves class online amid dispute over mask mandates in classroom
The state hygienic lab is partnering with Iowa Prison Industries to help build more at-home...
COVID-19 case rate in Iowa shows decline, several dozen deaths added to total
Fans fill the stadium at the football field at Whitewater High School on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021,...
AP: Flush with COVID-19 aid, schools steer funding to sports