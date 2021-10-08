Show You Care
Summertime feel to the air this weekend

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The slow-moving storm system heads east. It is close enough to bring a scattered shower chance through Friday morning. As we move through the day gradual clearing is expected giving us a nice night for Friday Night Lights. Saturday still looks on track for a summer-like day. Breezy southerly wind along combined with a partly cloudy sky push highs into the lower 80s. More active weather appears to be ahead next week. Have a great night!

Scattered showers continue