Showers to start, gradual clearing this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers continue this morning across portions of eastern Iowa. These aren’t really expanding in coverage, but, they are taking their time to exit. Look for these during the morning hours with gradual clearing for the afternoon from west to east. Clouds will clear first over our western counties, likely leading to highs around 80. Farther northeast toward Dubuque, highs may only land around 70. Dry conditions are likely for all football games tonight and should be perfect for the Hawks tomorrow afternoon at Kinnick. The next cold front arrives on Sunday with a slight cool-down. Look for widespread rainfall on Monday with cooler temperatures into the 60s by then. Have a great weekend!

