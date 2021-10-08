Semi crash on I-380 in Cedar Rapids causes backup, no one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Traffic was backed up for nearly two hours on I-380 in downtown Cedar Rapids Friday morning after a semi crashed.
The Iowa DOT said the crash happened near the S-curve, near the 4th Street exit, at around 6 a.m.
Images from Iowa DOT cameras showed the semi, with its trailer, having rolled onto its side.
Crews worked to remove the semi and reopen traffic, but a line of traffic could be seen backed up as far as Coldstream Avenue.
Officials later confirmed it was a single-vehicle accident, that they said appeared to be weather-related.
Officials also said the driver was not injured in the crash, and no citations have been issued in this incident.
By 8 a.m. crews had the crash cleared and traffic was beginning to move again.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.