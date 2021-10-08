Preparations underway ahead of former President Trump’s Saturday rally in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Preparations are underway at the Iowa State Fairgrounds ahead of former President Donald Trump’s return to Iowa.

Trump will hold his “Save America” rally on Saturday.

It comes nearly a year after his last speech at the airport.

Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of people to attend.

Several prominent Iowa GOP officials are expected to speak at the rally.

According to his website, Trump’s rally will feature live entertainment that begins at 2 p.m., with his speech expected to begin at 7 p.m.

The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll shows the former president’s favorability among Iowans is now higher than it ever was while he was president.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will also visit Iowa, during an event at the University of Iowa on November 1.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.