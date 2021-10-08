Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Talaya McGee

Talaya Starr McGee Quickfind
Talaya Starr McGee Quickfind(Courtesy: KCRG-TV9)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police have issued an Operation Quickfind for 14-year-old Talaya McGee.

McGee was last seen at her Marion home Tuesday night.

Police say she could possibly be associated with a white Ford Explorer with Iowa license plates.

McGee is 5′5″, 145 lbs., and black with brown eyes and black hair with blonde streaks.

She was last seen wearing black biker shorts and mint green Crocs.

