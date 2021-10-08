Show You Care
Neighbors harvest field of DeWitt farmer undergoing chemotherapy

By Spencer Maki and Marci Clark
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - The DeWitt community is rallying behind a farmer undergoing cancer treatment.

With the help of 19 friends and neighbors, four combines, four grain carts, about ten semis, and three hours, over 90 acres of Paul Keitel’s field was harvested, something that would normally take several weeks.

“I’m truly blessed to have such good friends and neighbors,” Keitel said.

From a young age, Paul knew he wanted to take over the family farm. It’s where he’s spent 51 of the 61 years he’s been alive.

But at the beginning of the year, Paul was diagnosed with Lymphatic cancer after he continued to lose weight and had trouble eating.

“We’re taking it day by day,” Keitel said, “The last week of August, my oncologist came in and said I probably only had two to three days to live.”

Unable to complete his day-to-day work on the farm, his DeWitt community stepped in to complete the tasks.

“He is truly, truly humbled and so am I by the support we get,” Terri Keitel, Paul’s Wife, said.

“Just. I just, I was amazed. All the people who showed up to help,” Paul said.

But it’s actually not the first time the DeWitt Community has shown up to help on the Keitel family farm.

“57 years after neighbors and the town came together for my dad, to help my mom for my dad, now the next generation is here helping my brother with the very same thing,” Sue Knight, Paul’s Sister, said.

After initially telling Paul he might only have days to live, his doctor recommended one last chance. A new chemotherapy option.

“I have my husband for long than what I thought I was going to have him,” Terri said.

And so far, a month and a half later, the chemotherapy is working.

“The cancer shrunk 60 to 70 percent now,” Paul said.

But as he and his family continue their hopeful road to recovery, they’re looking to the day when they can return the generosity.

“We can’t wait to give back. If something happens to someone else, we’re going to be right there doing the same thing that they’ve given to us,” Terri said.

“You’re just amazed how much people are willing to come and help you. Yeah. I’m just truly blessed,” Paul said.

He and his family want to thank the continued support of the DeWitt community, their friends and family, the area schools, their church, and everyone who has supported them throughout.

Paul has two more chemotherapy treatments left. If all continues well, his doctors have discussed doing a stem cell treatment in the Spring.

