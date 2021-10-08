Mental health centers in Linn and Johnson counties need more workers to operate at full capacity

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Mental health centers in both Linn and Johnson Counties could be helping even more people if they had more workers.

”We’re only at about a third of our capacity. We could see a lot more clients and patients here.” Abbey Ferenzi said, Executive Director at The GuideLink Center in Johnson County.

GuideLink Center opened in February and offers 24/7 walk-in care for those suffering from a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

Ferenzi told us a staffing shortage is what’s holding the center back from being able to offer additional beds to those in need.

”We can take 24/7 walk-ins but as we start seeing more walk-ins which we have in the last several months, we need additional triage counselors,” Ferenzi explained.

Amy Ealy is a nurse at GuideLink. She’s hoping the center can attract more staff to what she says is a rewarding career

”Every day is different. You never know what you’re going to walk into which is great, challenging and definitely very rewarding,” Ealy told us.

The Linn County Mental Health Access Center, is also facing staffing challenges. They opened in March with the goal of having 24/7 walk-in access for those in crisis.

While the sobering unit is staffed around the clock, right now they don’t have enough workers to handle the intake process after 10 p.m.

”We are still working to hire our overnight shift, so we can’t do the intake during that process,” Erin Langdon explained, Chief Operating Officer at Foundation 2.

Foundation 2 is working with partners to try and expand intake hours at the access center to allow people in the door anytime.

”We are actively working through that process so that we can fill that gap while we’re still trying to hire qualified candidates,” Langdon said.

The local staffing issues reflect a nationwide trend. The Federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration is estimating the United States will face a shortage of 15,000 psychiatrists, 48,000 social workers and up to 57,000 psychologists.

”I would encourage anyone who has a heart for this sort of work to look at the different openings,” Langdon said.

