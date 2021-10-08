Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Marvel star plays volleyball with college students in North Carolina

By Ashlea Kosikowski and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Some college students in North Carolina had a surprise teammate during volleyball practice this week.

According to WECT, actor Simu Liu joined the men’s club volleyball team at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

The Marvel movie star is known for his role in the movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

The club’s president, Bryan Sosa, said his teammates saw a post Liu made about wanting to play volleyball while he is in town.

“I messaged him, and he answered. And from there, we were all super excited to get in the gym to play volleyball with a Hollywood star,” Sosa said.

Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for...
Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu joined the UNCW men's club volleyball team on the court for practice (Source: Bryan Sosa)(Bryan Sosa)

The caption of the team’s post on Instagram thanks Liu for coming to practice and poses the question “Does this mean we are avengers now???”

Liu is in Wilmington working on a new movie called “One True Loves.” The cast and crew are expected to start filming next week.

“One True Loves” is the film adaption of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s best-selling novel of the same name. It also stars Phillip Soo (“Hamilton,” “Over the Moon”) and Luke Bracey (“Little Fires Everywhere,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” “The Best of Me”).

Simu Liu, pictured right, is in Wilmington to star in a new film (Source: Bryan Sosa)
Simu Liu, pictured right, is in Wilmington to star in a new film (Source: Bryan Sosa)(Bryan Sosa)

Copyright 2021 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies in Poweshiek County crash Wednesday night
Some schools in Iowa are trying to teach students to respect someone else's choice to wear a...
Univ. of Iowa researcher shares findings on bullying over masks
Governor Reynolds joined 8 other Republican Governors at the border
Governor Reynolds trip to the border draws criticism
ConnectCR breaks ground
ConnectCR to host groundbreaking ceremony Thursday
(AP)
One person hurt after alleged unsafe pass attempt on County Home Road

Latest News

People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern...
Taliban official: At least 100 dead, wounded in Afghan blast
FILE - In this June 25, 2014, file photo, then-Iowa State Sen. Matt McCoy, D-Des Moines, speaks...
Largest county government in Iowa faces scandal, infighting
Rob Sand spoke to Allison Wong of KCRG-TV9 in Dubuque on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. (Charlie...
Lawsuit accuses state auditor of violating Iowa’s open records law
FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2017, file photo, customers look at smart phones in San Francisco....
Americans agree misinformation is a problem, poll shows
UAW ratification meeting
UAW members to ratify Deere contract agreement Sunday